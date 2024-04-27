Wine Ranch Grill & Cellars
Food
Starters
- Maple Bacon Wrapped Dates$14.99
5 Medjool dates stuffed with goat cheese & pistachio, wrapped in bacon, drizzled with a spicy maple sauce
- Wine Ranch Cheese Fries$14.99
House fries topped with a three-cheese sauce of cabernet cheddar, mozzarella & lardons
- Charcuterie$32.99
Chefs’ inspired selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, dried fruit & fig jam
- Char"cute"rie Sampler$14.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.99
Served with lightly toasted pita bread
- Spicy Maple Brussel Sprouts$14.99
Fried brussel sprouts, drizzled with spicy maple sauce & topped with lardons
- Pulled Pork Sliders$14.99
Three Hawaiian bun sliders topped with slow-roasted pulled pork, apple slaw, pickled jalapeños & BBQ sauce
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
Four crispy chicken fingers served with fries
- Chicken Wings$15.99
Six fried wings with a choice of (Sweet Thai, Buffalo Sauce, BBQ )
- Roasted red Pepper and Feta Hummus$17.99
House-made hummus topped with feta cheese & zaatar. Served with lightly toasted pita bread and veggies
- Ahi Timbale$18.99
Sesame crusted ahi served rare on Calrose sticky rice, avocado, pineapple salsa & a sweet soy ponzu
- Roasted Garlic Bruschetta$12.99
Diced tomatoes, red onion, basil, and roasted garlic on three toasted crostini with parmesan & balsamic glaze
- Fried Cauliflower$14.99
Lightly battered and fried cauliflower seasoned with chili lime. Garnished with sliced almonds & cilantro
Flatbreads
- Hawaiian Pork$19.99
Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pineapple salsa, bacon habanero chutney & mozzarella cheese
- Butcher’s Block$19.99
Chefs’ selection of meats, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce & parmesan cheese
- Garden Veggie$18.99
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red & green bell peppers, red onion, green onion, pomodoro sauce & mozzarella
- Margherita$17.99
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan cheese & pomodoro sauce
- BBQ Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion, habanero bacon chutney & cilantro
- Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Buffalo Ranch, Mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, & guests’ choice of grilled or fried chicken
- Roasted Garlic Bruschetta$17.99
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic bruschetta blend topped with parmesan & balsamic glaze
- Chicken Spinach Artichoke$19.99
Spinach artichoke white sauce, mozzarella, chicken & mushroom. Topped with parmesan & parsley
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Wine Ranch Burger$19.99
Brisket, Tri-Tip & Short Rib beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon habanero chutney & cabernet cheddar
- Firehouse BBQ burger$20.99
Brisket, Tri-Tip & Short Rib beef patty, cheddar & pepperjack cheeses, spicy candied bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce & bourbon mustard
- Truffle Burger$20.99
Brisket, Tri-Tip & Short Rib beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, truffle aioli & melted brie cheese
- Avocado Burger$19.99
Brisket, Tri-Tip & Short Rib beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese, cilantro lime crema & avocado
- House Classic Burger$17.99
Brisket, Tri-Tip & Short Rib beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, choice of cheddar or pepper jack cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$19.99
Brisket, Tri-Tip & Short Rib beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese & pesto aioli
- Chicken Bacon Sandwich$17.99
Boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese & basil pesto aioli
- Turkey BLTA Croissant$17.99
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo. Served on a croissant
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich$19.99
6 oz Salmon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pineapple salsa & cilantro lime crema
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.99
Slow-roasted pulled pork, apple slaw, pickled jalapenos & BBQ sauce
- Portobello Mushroom Sandwich$17.99
Portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan & basil pesto aioli
Sides
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
- Kennebec Chips$3.99
- House French Fries$6.99
- Broccolini$6.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.99
- Truffle Fries$9.99
- Side Salad$7.99
- Macaroni & Cheese$8.99
- Apple Slaw$4.99
- Spicy Maple Brussel Sprouts$6.99
- Salmon$12.99
- Unseasoned Hamburger Patty$6.99
- 6oz Sirloin$10.99
- Cup of Soup$6.99
- Pita Bread$8.00
- Cauliflower Mash Side$5.00
- Chicken Breast$8.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad$21.99
Mix greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, hard boil egg, grilled chicken
- Field Greens$17.99
Organic field greens, cucumbers, roasted baby carrots, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese & candied almonds
- Caesar Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, tossed in caesar dressing fried capers, buttered croutons & topped parmesan cheese
- Caprese Salad$16.99
Tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil pesto served on mixed greens
- Greek Salad$17.99
Fresh greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, olives, feta cheese & fried chickpeas tossed in a white balsamic
Entrees
- Wine Ranch Steak
Each steak is served with broccolini, chimichuri and your choice of goat cheese cauliflower puree or mashed potatoes
- Free Range Chicken with Mushroom Risotto$29.99
Herb-Roasted Airline Chicken, mushroom risotto, truffle roasted brussels sprouts with a six-minute egg
- Salmon Risotto$34.99
8 oz Pan-Seared Salmon, pea risotto, parmesan cheese & basil
- Roasted Garlic Bruschetta Linguine$26.99
Al dente linguine, tomato, red onion, roasted garlic basil tossed in a white wine pesto sauce
- Jalapeno Bacon Mac & Cheese$19.99
House-made three-cheese sauce, garlic, shallots, jalapenos, lardons, parmesan & toasted breadcrumbs
- Fish Tacos$16.99
Two fried cod tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli & cotija cheese. Served with tortilla chips & roasted salsa
Desserts
- Beignet Fries$11.99
Deep fried pastry fries lightly coated with cinnamon & sugar, then dusted with powdered sugar, it is served with a side of raspberry sauce & fresh whipped cream.
- Cheesecake Board$12.99
4-piece sampler assortment served on a raspberry & chocolate glazed board complimented with fresh whipped cream.
- Double Layer Red Velvet Cake$11.99
Red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting & a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Carrot Cake$11.99
Multi-layered carrot cake topped with a sweet, cream cheese frosting.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Torte$11.99
Flourless chocolate cake served with crème anglaise and fresh strawberries.
- Brownie Sundae$11.99
Decadent chocolate brownie warmed then topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and fresh whipped cream.
- Birthday Sundae